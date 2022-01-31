Outstanding documents delay Nattalie Dawkins murder case

The case of the two men charged for the murder of Clarendon teacher Nattalie Dawkins has been pushed back to March 31 in the Clarendon Circuit Court due to outstanding documents.

At the previous hearing, the court heard that several documents including a bank statement from National Commercial Bank (NCB), fingerprint reports and statements from detectives were missing from the case file.

This morning, it was disclosed that said documents, among others, are still outstanding.

The presiding judge, Justice Grace Henry-McKenzie, ordered that the file be completed by the next court appearance.

One of the two men charged with the 44-year-old teacher's murder, 19-year-old Mario Headley, was absent from court this morning, having tested positive for COVID-19.

Headley, who is from Palmers Cross district in Clarendon, and his co-accused, 20-year-old Eladio Goulbourne of Sandy Bay, also in the parish, were further remanded.

They are charged with murder, abduction, burglary, illegal possession of firearm, and ammunition, assault with intent to rape, and robbery with aggravation.

Dawkins, a grade-four teacher at Four Paths Primary and Junior High School, was abducted from her home on March 30 last year.

Her decomposed remains were found a week later at a dump site in Sandy Bay on April 8.

- Olivia Brown

