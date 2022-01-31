Pastor on rape charge, co-accused to settle legal representation

Jason Rose, the St James pastor who is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl, along with his wife and the girl's mother are expected to settle their legal representation before their next appearance in the St James Circuit Court on April 27.

The three accused were given the new court date following their in-camera appearance in the circuit court today.

Little information has been released regarding the case to date.

The three had their case transferred from the St James Parish Court on September 27 last year.

Today marks the fourth time they appeared before the St James Circuit Court since their case was first heard on October 6, with subsequent appearances on October 14 and December 8.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In addition to the rape charge, the pastor is also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

His co-accused are also facing charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Prior to today's update of their need to settle legal representation, the legal team consisted of attorneys Tamika Spencer-Anderson, Adrian Dayes, and Martyn Thomas.

In the case against Jason Rose, it is being alleged that on May 28, 2021, the teen reported that she had been raped by the pastor on the compound of his church.

She had reportedly gone there to use the facility's Internet for an educational project.

Kehmi Rose and the teen's mother were subsequently arrested and charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and breaching the Child Care and Protection Act following allegations that on June 10, 2021, the complainant told authorities that she was being forced to give another statement by her mother, the accused pastor, and his wife in order for the case to be dropped.

- Christopher Thomas

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.