Robbery at GG’s property in St Mary

Police investigators in St Mary are probing a robbery at the staff quarters at the private residence of Governor General Sir Patrick Allen in Gibraltar in Oracabessa.

The police say workers noticed a break-in this morning and called them.

The police say a search has so far revealed that two televisions and expensive rugs are missing.

The robbery is believed to have occurred some time between midnight and 2:00 a.m.

Investigators are still at the scene.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Gareth Davis Snr

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.