Robbery at GG’s property in St Mary
Published:Monday | January 31, 2022 | 2:03 PM
Police investigators in St Mary are probing a robbery at the staff quarters at the private residence of Governor General Sir Patrick Allen in Gibraltar in Oracabessa.
The police say workers noticed a break-in this morning and called them.
The police say a search has so far revealed that two televisions and expensive rugs are missing.
The robbery is believed to have occurred some time between midnight and 2:00 a.m.
Investigators are still at the scene.
- Gareth Davis Snr
