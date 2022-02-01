294 new cases, five more deaths

Five more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,663.

The deceased are a 43-year-old woman from Clarendon, whose death was previously under investigation, a 65-year-old female from St Ann, a 96-year-old woman from St Mary, an 89-year-old man from St Catherine and a 74-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths happened between September 18, 2021 and January 30.

Meanwhile, there were 294 new cases with ages ranging from 59 days to 95 years, pushing the total to 124,806 with 7,782 being active.

Of the new cases, 175 are women and 119 are men.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 137

* St Catherine - 38

* St James - 38

* Portland -26

* Westmoreland - 20

* St Thomas - 13

* Manchester - 6

* Clarendon - 3

* Trelawny - 6

* Hanover -4

* St Elizabeth - 1

* St Ann - 1

* St Mary - 1

A total of 2,106tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 16.1%.

In the meantime, there were 200 more recoveries, increasing the total to 70,203.

Some 480 persons are in hospital with 107 being moderately ill, 53 severely ill and 24 critically ill.

And 21,244 are at home in quarantine.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.