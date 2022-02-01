CPFSA honours 43 students

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) honoured 43 students for their outstanding academic performance in external examinations last Friday at its annual Educational Achievement Awards Ceremony.

A total of 177 students under various CPFSA programmes registered for Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), and vocational examinations in 2021.

Of that number, 43 students gained passes in four or more subjects, and 73 received fewer than four passes.

The top CAPE award went to Chaneil Walker from Trelawny, who earned five subjects – four distinctions and one credit.

Walker told The Gleaner that she was happy and she felt proud when she saw her results. “It was extremely stressful preparing for exams. I spent a lot of time studying with my friends, and I had sleepless nights, but it was worth it,” she said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The 19-year-old, who is a past student of Mount Alvernia High School, is now pursuing an undergraduate degree in biochemistry at the University of the West Indies, Mona.

“I want to become a forensic scientist. I chose that career path because I enjoy watching series where they try to solve cases. I’m currently watching Blindspot,” she said with a chuckle.

FOCUS

Walker used the opportunity to encourage fellow wards of the State to remain focused on their goals and make prayer a part of their daily lives.

Kristal Smith and Oshane Smith were named top girl and boy, having attained eight and six CSEC subjects, respectively.

Kristal, who also received the top prize for the western region, copped five distinctions and three credits and said she was very proud of her results.

“It was very stressful. Sometimes I wanted to give up, but I had friends that helped me along the way, and I had my mother, who really didn’t put a lot of pressure on me while I prepared,” she said.

Months before the exams, Kristal kept telling herself that if she got five grade ones, that would be sufficient, and she did just that.

Prior to the 2021 exams, she sat three CSEC subjects and got two grade ones and a grade two.

“My plan is to continue to be determined. I would like to go to university and pursue psychology because my dream is to be a psychiatrist. I honestly want to be the best at whatever I do,” she said with a smile.

Oshane, who hails from Kingston, was awarded three credits and three passes. He also received the award for top male performer in the southeast region.

He explained that had he applied himself better and procrastinated less, he would have got stellar results.

“I hope to do much better in CAPE so that my chances of getting into a good college will be higher. I would love to become a doctor as that has been my dream from as early as Career Day in primary school,” he said.

judana.murphy@gleanerjm.com