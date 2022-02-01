Decline in murders and record gun seizures - Anderson

Jamaica is seeing a decline in murders and a record January haul of illegal guns.

This was disclosed by Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson at a virtual press conference this afternoon.

Anderson indicated that since the start of the year, 88 illegal guns have been recovered.

These include 13 rifles, the highest haul in January since 2011.

Anderson indicated that the AK-47 is the weapon of choice for gunmen in Jamaica, with the gun costing between $500,000 and $1 million to acquire.

The police commissioner disclosed that there have been 133 murders in Jamaica since the start of the year, representing a 6% reduction when compared to the corresponding period last year.

In January 2021, the country recorded 145 homicides in the period.

Anderson stated that gang-related conflicts accounted for 88 of the homicides committed so far.

He noted that interpersonal conflicts also significantly contributed to the tally.

Meanwhile, all other major crimes have also gone down.

Rape is seeing a reduction of 67 per cent, robbery 14 per cent, shootings 21 per cent, and break-ins 11 per cent.

The police say all major crimes combined are down 19 per cent.

