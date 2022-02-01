Growth & Jobs | Made in Manchester shares best practices in business

THERE IS no doubt that having an available resource to which micro entrepreneurs can tap into creates a boon for businesses, their owners and their families to flourish. The Made in Manchester movement began in 2016, initially to provide a platform for women to showcase their products and services.

Six years later, the objectives are still the same, but the concept has grown to include businesses that are based in other parishes but have branches in Manchester. What also began as an expo representing businesses mainly owned by women, now gives residents the opportunity to tap into these resources online, and bask in the excellence of innovative products.

“We have so many micro businesses who are doing things from home and we have had so many brilliant experiences of persons that highlight their products on our page and just like that they get the exposure that they need. So, we know that we has the support from Manchester,” said Annette Salmon, chief executive officer, principal consultant, 20 Twenty Strategies and Consulting.

Made in Manchester is one of the small business initiatives by 20 Twenty Strategies Consulting. It is designed specifically to expose and promote female business owners in the parish of Manchester. This community encourages women to share best practices, network, barter, form strategic partnerships and alliances, and help each other to grow.

According to Salmon, a significant percentage of employment is provided by micro and small entrepreneurs, and providing an avenue for these businesses to showcase their innovations is paramount to moving the economy forward.

“When you support micro businesses, it reaches the entire family. When you support women in particular, you are taking care of their households. To grow, we believe firmly that we must build their confidence by reassuring them that we will provide greater access to services that will support their ongoing development,” Salmon said.

The last two expos held by the Made in Manchester Collective were staged online. However, since July 2021, they have held a series of pop-ups in the parish.

“Jamaicans are among the most entrepreneurial in the world. However, owners and managers cannot afford to have their ventures fail because of high dependency on the income generated. Therefore, we provide an avenue through which their products and services can be highlighted and they have the opportunity to stay in business,” Salmon said.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com