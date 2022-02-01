Heavy rainfall impacting some roads in three parishes

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that heavy rain is now impacting some roads in sections of St Ann, Portland and St Mary.

The NWA says it has received reports of flooded roads in Runaway Bay (Northcoast Highway) and along the Seamans Valley road in the Rio Grande Valley, Portland.

Motorists are being advised to exercise caution in travelling through these areas at this time.

In St Mary, the NWA says rivers are now in spate and have overflowed onto roads in Dressike and Jacks River.

Persons are being urged not to attempt to use these roads.

