High turbidity impacting water supply in several Portland communities

Residents in sections of Portland are experiencing disruption in regular water supply as some National Water Commission (NWC) facilities are being impacted by high turbidity levels.

The Hope Bay and the Mount Pleasant plants are being affected.

Hope Bay - Hope Bay, St Margaret's Bay, Little, Spring Garden, Hermitage, Union, Canefield Road, Wydah and Zion Hill.

Mount Pleasant - Industry, Panton, Content Bay Road, Darley and sections of Wydah.

Customers are being advised that once conditions are favourable, the necessary remedial activities will be carried out to facilitate the restart of operations at the plants and water supply distribution.

