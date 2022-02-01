Illegal taxi driver in high-speed St Andrew chase to face multiple charges

The police are reporting that the driver of a loaded illegal taxi who led them on a high-speed chase on Manning's Hill Road and other parts of the St Andrew North Police Division is to be charged with multiple offences.

He was arrested this morning several minutes into the frightening journey as two police cars with sirens blaring pursued him.

In a video captured by one of the passengers, several others screamed as they begged the driver to stop, telling him that he could not get away from the police.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

But the driver ignored their pleas.

At one stage, he told them that he would not allow the police to hold him or take away his boss' car.

Among the frightened passengers was a little girl, clad in her uniform, apparently heading to school.

As the driver darted through narrow streets in the morning traffic, motorists pulled to the side of the road to allow him free passage.

At one stage, the taxi operator crashed into a motorcyclist but did not stop.

He would eventually stop after explosions sounding like gunshots were heard.

The barefooted driver was handcuffed and is spending the night in jail.

