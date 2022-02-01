Immigration Corner | Why was British national denied a passport?

Dear Mr Bassie,

I am a British national, and I recently applied for a British passport. To my surprise, my application was denied. Please advise me under what circumstances a British national’s passport application can be refused.

Thanks in advance.

– YF

Dear YF,

With respect to British passport eligibility, persons can apply for a British passport if they have British nationality. However, there are some circumstances where a person’s application can be refused or their existing passport can be retained.

Persons must have British nationality to apply or hold a British passport. However, it must be stated that having British nationality does not guarantee them a passport.

For example, persons may not get a new passport or their existing passport may be taken from them if they are suspected of a serious crime and an arrest warrant has been issued for them.

Persons may also not be able to obtain one if there is a court order stopping them from having a United Kingdom passport or restricts them from travel.

Other reasons why persons may not obtain a United Kingdom passport could relate to persons who are on bail, and bail conditions mean that they cannot leave the United Kingdom.

Also, if the applicant has been brought back to the United Kingdom before at the government’s expense and has not repaid what is owed. An application may also be refused if they have received a European Union or United Nations order that restricts their travel.

Please note that a passport can also be cancelled or not renewed if it is for a child and there is a court order in place stopping the child from leaving the United Kingdom.

Persons should also be aware that eligibility and entitlement to a British passport will be considered when the application is made. Further, it is worthy to note that the passport belongs to the government and can be cancelled or withdrawn at any time.

There are several types of British nationality and persons can apply for a British passport if they are a:

• British citizen

• British overseas territories citizen

• British overseas citizen

• British subject

• British national (overseas)

• British protected person

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, deputy global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com