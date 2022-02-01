It’s for the greater good – NWC

In response to outrage at dug-up roadways and sidewalks near Bay Farm Road in Kingston, the National Water Commission (NWC) has emphasised that the works being undertaken are for the greater good of householders and the business community.

The sewerage-improvement project, which involves excavation, laying of PVC sanitary sewer pipes, fittings, along with numerous sewer manholes on Bay Farm Road, Dahlia Avenue, and Verbena Avenue resulted in the collapse of sidewalks.

Entire thoroughfares were transformed into swathes of muddy puddles, and blockages prevented some homeowners from driving into their yards.

Residents reportedly rescued a neighbour who fell into an unmarked hole while on her way home from work one evening.

Community improvement

Andrew Canon, NWC’s corporate public relations manager, sought to assure residents that the works are part of a community improvement thrust facilitating more efficient and modern sewerage systems.

The new infrastructure, said Canon, will support both residential and commercial land development proposals by providing sewage collection and disposal services for properties along and adjacent to Bay Farm Road.

Canon rejected complaints from homeowners that the company had failed to provide notices of the works programme, informing The Gleaner on Friday that notification letters were delivered by hand to all residences along the sewer line corridor and throughout the community in August 2021.

Insisting that the muddy state of the roadways was temporary, owing to heavy rainfall on Tuesday, January 18, Canon said that loose material stockpiled and scheduled for removal was washed on to the corridors. The Gleaner visited the community the following day.

“In general, before the heavy rainfall, the work site was in a fair condition in terms of cleanliness, with adequate approved flag personnel and directional signs in place. The rain resulted in the works being suspended and protective measures to enhance safety were out in place with a section of the side walk being cordoned-off with physical (earth) barriers and yellow caution tape indicating a no access/trespass zone,” the communications manager said.

“Investigations are ongoing to assess the circumstances surrounding incident reported in the newspaper article. Where necessary enhanced procedures will be instituted.”

Canon further explained that a water truck would be deployed to wet the road surface throughout the day in a bid to suppress a dust nuisance.

“Also, as part of the regular routine, the contractor will continue the process of removing any remaining loose materials stockpiled in the area and from the road surfaces,” he said.

Contractors will temporarily reinstate the excavated road surfaces, and a permanent restoration of the road trench surfaces using asphaltic concrete should start approximately two months later, he said.

The NWC advised that in the weeks and months ahead, it would continue its dialogue with the residents to provide regular updates of the works.

Residents and the general public are also advised to visit the NWC’s website at www.nwcjamaica.com, where necessary updates on the project and its impact will be provided.

Updates will also be made available through the company’s social media platforms and through newspaper advertorials or provided on its radio programmes when warranted.

