Jamaican Mi Sey Mi ABCs: Author pens commemorative book in honour of Black History

Author Valrie Kemp-Davis sets out to issue a commemorative version of her children’s book ‘ Jamaican Mi Seh Mi ABCs’ in honour of Black History Month, which is celebrated in February.

The inspiration for writing the story’s first edition arose after she became a mother many years ago.

“I wanted to speak to their Jamaican/African-American duality, their complexity as the second generation born in foreign and as descendants and transcendents of the Jamaican Diaspora by way of their father’s birth in the UK,” she added.

But while in search of “culturally conscious and multicultural materials” to read to her children, she noted that the pickings were slim.

So as a writer and published author, Kemp-Davis began writing her own manuscripts and read them to her children. Years later, she began reading not only to her children, but also to their friends, forming an unofficial, diverse children’s book club of sorts.

But although Kemp-Davis was born in the United States and lives in Chicago, the third-largest city in the US, she is enriched by and knowledgeable about Jamaican culture and heritage and has contributed to the publishing industry and the country by incorporating her Jamaican roots and connections into her writings.

Therefore, as an extension of her first edition, which was published in 2017 and written in honour of Jamaicans and their cultural legacy, as well as their patriotism, which has become easily identifiable anywhere around the world, Kemp-Davis, in her commemorative edition, continues to take readers on the journey of Jamaican excellence.

Written in poetic verse with her personal signature, the educational audience for the novel ranges from elementary to secondary level with a glossary included for discussion purposes.

JAMAICAN EXCELLENCE

The first edition, which was launched in August Town during the 179th Emancipation Day celebrations with the endorsement of Ruel Reid, then education minister, and also by the Sizzla Youth Foundation, featured Vybz Kartel, Usain Bolt, and Bob Marley and the Wailers.

The 60-page book, illustrated by Michael Talbot, showcased myriad warm and vibrant images that takes the traditional alphabet book approach and gives it a JamRock tempo.

Readers were taken on a patois adventure by the protagonist, Carradice, and her companion, Deejay Rewind, who teach kids the alphabet while incorporating culture, food, national heroes, traditions, and music, creating a better understanding and appreciation of ‘the land of wood and water’ they call home.

But the second edition introduces a few other well-known and influential females to the collection, all of whom are Jamaican by birth or descent.

These women include Reggae Grammy Award winner Koffee, the women’s team sprinters who won the final of the 4x100 metres relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Education Minister Fayval Williams, and ‘Jamerican’ Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, who Kemp-Davis explained needed to be highlighted because of the magnitude of their achievements and work.

“This commemorative edition ... released on [the] first day of Black History Month 2022, is a love story, a call and response to history, heritage, and heroism. It is sounding the alarm to advise all at home and throughout the diaspora that your influence and contributions to humanity are global and reverberate through the annals of the ages,” Kemp-Davis said.

“And so, as a melanated citizen of the diaspora, mother, and cultural curator, my end goal was to create awareness across the spectrum ... . I wished to communicate to others the love of their origins, the appreciation of their culture, heritage, struggle, and of race. The love of my people and love for ourselves was to push the message that appropriation is not necessary. The world gleans from who we are and what “we” bring to the table of brotherhood. I wanted to be a disruptor, a gadfly. I sought to globally break down walls and stereotypes long before we had the Internet when the planet seemed much larger and so vast,” she added.

YARDIE

On one page of the novel, the main character is depicted proudly carrying the Jamaican flag on her back as she walks the planet’s surface. This page illustrates the letter ‘Y,’ which stands for the slang term ‘Yardie,’ which identifies a fellow Jamaican living abroad, and reads:

“Yard is mi home

And Ah-aouua!! Yard is so sweet!

Whether home or abroad, Mi a yardie,

Mi no business where mi plant mi feet!”

With Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence approaching on August 6, Kemp-Davis felt it was appropriate to highlight strong women from all walks of life who have contributed to the island’s global reputation as little but Tallawah.

“I am excited about participating in August Town’s 184th Emancipation Day Celebration slated for August 1, 2022, where invitations have been extended to all nationals who live abroad to come back and celebrate in August Town,” she said.

In 2020, the National Library of Jamaica selected the novel’s first edition as one of the books for Read Across Jamaica that year, with young artist Zion from the August Town community recording and performing the book’s campaign song.

Read Across Jamaica is part of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association’s events to commemorate Education Week, which takes place from May 3 to 9.

“I, Valrie Kemp-Davis, am a griot, a djeli, a storyteller. I proudly recount and interpret the ever-evolving stories of our past and present. And like a rudder, I fight to steer us in the direction of our best future by teaching the children! And so I salute Jamaica as she stands powerful, fully on the cusp of her 60th year of Independence. You have persevered and tenaciously risen to the challenges, which have been great, especially during this season of a doggedly long global pandemic ... likkle but Tallawah! I honour you!” said Kemp-Davis.

asha.wilks@gleanerjm.com