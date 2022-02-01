JLP MoBay councillor accused of pulling gun on wife freed

Christopher Thomas, Gleaner Writer

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Montego Bay South East division Councillor Arthur Lynch was today freed of assault and gun charges arising from an altercation with his wife.

Lynch was charged with assault at common law and illegal possession of a firearm following allegations that he pulled his licensed firearm and pointed it at his wife on December 7, 2021.

Following his appearance in the St James Parish Court today, Lynch told The Gleaner that the matter was dismissed after his wife dropped the case against him.

He praised the efforts of his attorney, Cadene Colman, who represented him during the criminal proceedings.

He also expressed gratitude to the residents of his division for their support.

“I am giving them my wholehearted blessing and thank them for reaching out to me during my time of despair,” said Lynch.

Lynch was suspended by the JLP arising from the charges brought against him, with the party indicating at the time that the matter would be probed and the findings turned over to its Central Executive.

He told The Gleaner that he's awaiting word from the party on his status.

Meanwhile, Lynch indicated that civil proceeding related to the case is ongoing.

