JPS working to restore power in parishes hit by downpour

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is reporting that customers in sections of four parishes are experiencing outages due to the inclement weather in those areas.

Heavy rains have caused severe flooding and landslides in sections of Portland, St, Mary, St Ann and Trelawny.

JPS says impassable roadways have left teams unable to respond to some outages.

It says restoration efforts will resume as soon as conditions improve to permit teams to travel and work safely.

