Police find gun hidden in house cellar in Kingston

An illegal gun with ammunition was found in the cellar of a house during a police-military operation on Kingston Lane in downtown Kingston.

The police say the team was on an operation in the community on Monday morning when the cellar was searched and the weapon found.

The gun was identified as a Browning nine millimetre pistol along with a magazine containing three 9mm rounds of ammunition.

No one was taken into custody in connection with the find.

