Police seize two high-powered guns following shoot-out in Bull Bay

The police recovered two high-powered firearms following a shoot-out with criminals in Bull Bay, St Andrew last night.

The police say a team was in the area about 11:15 when they came under attack.

A firefight ensued.

The police say the gunmen ran and left behind an AK-47 rifle with 29 rounds (7.62) and a Glock pistol with an extended magazine containing 12 rounds.

The police say the Kingston Eastern Division has seized 13 illegal firearms since the start of the year.

