Road blockage in St Ann due to heavy rain

The police are reporting that the Runaway Bay Cross Road in St Ann is blocked due to heavy rain.

Motorists are being advised to use the alternative route, which is the Bamboo main road.

And the police say a section of the Palmento Road, between Guys Hill and Highgate, is also partially blocked by heavy rain and has been reduced to single lane traffic.

Only small vehicles can traverse the area at this time.

