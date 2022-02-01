St Andrew gets new custos

Business executive Ian Forbes has been sworn in as the new Custos of St Andrew by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen.

Forbes, who succeeds Dr Patricia Dunwell, was installed during a ceremony held at King’s House in St Andrew yesterday.

Allen, in welcoming the new custos, said he is commencing his role at a very challenging time for the country, and most of his activities would have to be done with creativity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The task is doable because of your ability to manage large activities and to mobilise individuals and achieve successful results. I hope that your tenure will be hugely successful. It will be measured also in the lives which you will positively impact,” he said.

In his response, Forbes said he is committed to the highest levels of transparency and accountability, and they will be at the forefront of his duties, adding that he is determined to be a “good man, and continue being part of what is right with Jamaica”.

“I implore others, especially young men and women, to get involved and give back to your country. Jamaica needs you,” he said.

Forbes said he stands ready, along with his fellow justices of the peace (JPs), to work together to ensure that “all citizens are treated equally under the law, and that not only justice be done, but also be seen to be done”.

The parish of St Andrew has more than 570,000 residents and more than 2,000 JPs. The custos is the chief magistrate of the parish, and it is his duty to prepare a roster of the JPs within the parish so that there are sufficient JPs at each meeting of the Petty Sessions Court and in various districts.

The custos also acts as chairman of the committee in each parish that is responsible for making recommendations to the minister in regard to suitable persons to be appointed as JPs and meets with the judge of the Circuit Court at the courthouse at each opening session.