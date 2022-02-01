St Mary court to be closed Wednesday for flooding clean-up

The St Mary Parish Court in Port Maria will be closed on Wednesday following flooding today.

Court staff and members of the public who were trapped inside the building had to be assisted by members of the Jamaica Defence Force.

The Court Administration Division said no one was injured and there was no significant damage to the court building.

According to communications and information director Kadiesh Fletcher, Wednesday's closure is to facilitate clean-up activities.

During the closure, all matters including Children's Court hearings that were scheduled for Port Maria will be heard in the Annotto Bay Outstation.

Several parts of the St Mary capital as well as St Ann were left inundated as overnight rains caused rivers to overflow their banks.

