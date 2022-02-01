Taxi driver in Washington Boulevard hit-and-run charged with manslaughter

The taxi driver held in connection with last week's fatal hit-and-run along Washington Boulevard in St Andrew has been charged.

Godfrey Graham, 42, who is of a St Andrew address, was charged today with manslaughter, failing to report an accident within 24 hours and failing to stop after an accident.

Graham was charged following a question and answer session in the presence of lawyer senior attorney-at-law Anthony Williams.

Williams says he expects that Graham will appear in court this week and he will be making a bail application for him.

Graham has been in custody since last week Thursday after surrendering to the police in the company of his attorney.

The hit-and-run happened on January 25.

The deceased is 42-year-old Philantra Hay of Titcairn Valley, Red Hills, St Andrew.

The accident took place in the vicinity of Washington Boulevard and Aldine Drive.

It was reported that Hay was walking along the roadway when she was hit by a motor vehicle that sped away.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Williams said Graham is contending that Hay suddenly ran across the road and came in contact with the vehicle.

- Barbara Gayle

