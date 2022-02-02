12 more COVID-19 fatalities, 161 more cases

Twelve more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, pushing the tally to 2,675.

The deceased are:

St Elizabeth

* An 84-year-old woman

* An 82-year-old woman

* A 93-year-old woman

* A 72-year-old female

* A 65-year-old female

* An 86-year-old female

* An 84-year-old woman

Kingston and St Andrew

* An 86-year-old woman

* A 53-year-old man

* A 65-year-old male

Clarendon

* A 73-year-old man whose death was previously under investigation.

Westmoreland

* A 90-year-old woman from

The Ministry of Health says the deaths happened between September 2021 and January 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, there were 161 additional cases with ages ranging from four months to 95 years, pushing the total to 124,967 with 6,668 being active.

Of the new cases, 91 are women and 70 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 45

* Kingston and St Andrew - 31

* Clarendon - 19

* Manchester - 16

* St Mary - 13

* Westmoreland - 9

* St James - 9

* St Ann - 7

* Hanover - 5

* Trelawny - 2

* Portland - 2

* St Thomas - 2

* St Elizabeth - 1

A total of 1,650 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 21.6%.

In the meantime, there were 137 more recoveries, increasing the total to 70,340.

Some 478 persons are in hospital with 95 being moderately ill, 55 severely ill and 20 critically ill.

And 20,926 persons are at home in quarantine.

