JPS contractor hospitalised after being electrocuted

Andre Williams, Staff Reporter

A Jamaica Public Service (JPS) contractor has been hospitalised with severe injuries after being electrocuted by high voltage from a power line in Arnett Gardens in St Andrew.

The incident happened about 10:00 a.m. along Eighth Street.

It is reported that the unidentified man was among a crew in the area undertaking electricity restoration works.

While on a light pole carrying out his duties, the man reportedly encountered high tension wires, causing him to be electrocuted.

His clothes and his safety harness caught fire.

He also became unconscious.

The police and firefighters were summoned to the scene.

Residents in the area greatly assisted in the efforts to remove the injured man from the light pole.

