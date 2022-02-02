Labour Ministry warns against scam for jobs in Canada

The Ministry of Labour is warning the public against a fake recruitment scam for jobs in Canada.

The Ministry says neither Jamaica nor Canada is associated with the fake message, which is being circulated on social media platforms.

It noted that there has been an increase in job scams.

As a result, the labour ministry is encouraging job seekers to ensure the legitimacy of any offer of employment prior to the payment of fees or providing personal information.

Persons are being encouraged to contact the labour ministry to verify information about recruitment offers.

How to contact the Ministry of Labour

Call: 876 922-9500-14.

