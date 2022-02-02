Mentorship programme coming to help reduce murders in St Ann

Carl Gilchrist, Gleaner Writer

Head of the St Ann Police Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell says the division is to introduce a mentorship programme as part of efforts to combat crime, particularly murders, in the parish.

Powell said that the programme will complement the police's ongoing community intervention measures.

He said the parish saw a drop in murders last year and the police are committed to doing more to bring the number down.

He said engaging young people and communities are a part of that strategy.

“So, we are going to be seeking volunteers to help to mentor our young people to ensure that they have some positive role models to work with. So, we will replace the scammers [and] we will replace the gangsters with positive role models,” Powell said recently.

“And so, all station commanders in St Ann, one of the things we will do is to bridge our community intervention, our partnership. I have one of the best community safety and security section in the island and so community engagement will form a pivotal role in terms of what we are trying to accomplish for this year,” he added.

In 2021, the parish recorded 55 murders, representing a 21 percent reduction when compared to the previous year.

Powell informed that half of the homicides were domestic-related, adding that the police would be “putting some significant resources behind settling domestic-related incidents.”

Powell is encouraging residents of the parish to utilise resources such as the domestic violence intervention centre in Alexandria and the justice centre in St Ann's Bay to resolve disputes amicably.

Meanwhile, Powell warned criminals against coming to St Ann.

“I want to say to persons who are hell-bent on committing crime and violence in St Ann, take away yourself because there is no place in St Ann, no room at all in St Ann for criminals and criminality.”

Police figures show that St Ann recorded seven murders between January 1 and 29, which is one more when compared to the corresponding period last year.

The crime figures also show that shootings are down to two, from four; rape is down to four, from seven; robbery is up to 10, from two; and break-in up to five from four.

