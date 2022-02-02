St Catherine farmer gets three years in prison for gun possession

St Catherine farmer and contractor 23-year-old Michael Watson was today sentenced to three years' imprisonment for illegal possession of firearm.

Watson, who is from Old Harbour, had pleaded guilty in the Gun Court in Kingston on November 3 last year to the charge.

Attorney-at-law Courtney Foster, who represented Watson, made an impassioned plea for leniency.

Foster indicated to the court that Watson had found the firearm and was on his way to submit it to the police to receive a reward from the Crime Stop programme when he was beaten by cops and taken into custody.

The prosecution's case was that at the time of Watson's arrest, police personnel saw him acting suspiciously along a main road in Old Harbour.

The police searched him and found the firearm in his bag.

A character witness testified today that Watson was industrious and of a quiet nature.

The social enquiry report stated that residents from Watson's community described him as being quiet, hardworking and was a positive member of his community.

Watson had no previous conviction.

- Barbara Gayle

