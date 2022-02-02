St James councillor cleared after wife drops assault charges

WESTERN BUREAU:

ARTHUR LYNCH, the St James Municipal Corporation’s (StJMC) councillor for the Montego Bay South East division, walked out of the St James Parish Court a free man on Tuesday following the dismissal of assault charges that were brought against him after an altercation with his spouse last December.

Lynch was before the court on charges of assault at common law and illegal possession of a firearm following allegations that he pulled his licensed firearm and pointed it at his wife on December 7, 2021.

He was represented by attorney-at-law Cadene Colman.

Speaking with The Gleaner shortly after leaving court, Lynch disclosed that the charges were dismissed after his spouse told the court she no longer wished to continue the case.

“My estranged wife came to court today (Tuesday) under oath, saying definitively and clearly that she has no other interest in the matter, that she came of her own free will, and that she was not coached or bribed,” the councillor said.

The couple are in the midst of divorce proceedings.

AWAITING RETURN

Concerning his current standing with the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), which suspended him after the allegations were brought against him, Lynch said that he is awaiting contact from the party’s general secretary, Dr Horace Chang.

He said he expects the sanction to be lifted.

Lynch’s ordeal was a source of embarrassment on the Holness administration after it sidelined first-term Westmoreland Central Member of Parliament George Wright following an assault scandal last March.

Wright was believed to have been the man seen in a viral video pummelling a woman with his fists and a stool. He and his partner, Taniesha Singh, had made initial reports to the police but did not cooperate with detectives further, thus dooming the investigation.