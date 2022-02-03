'Beachy Stout' likely to be tried for murder of both wives in one hearing

Andre Williams/Staff Reporter

Portland businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald, who is charged for the deaths of his wife and ex-wife, could be tried for both matters at the same time.

Deputy director of public prosecutions Andrea Martin-Swaby made the revelation today when McDonald appeared in court via video link.

McDonald, 67, is to return to court on May 26 when matters against him will again be mentioned.

Meanwhile, Martin-Swaby said the police at the cybercrimes division needed a further four to six weeks as there was a delay from one telecommunication provider in releasing certain material.

According to the prosecutor, there is nothing else outstanding she is hoping that a trial date will be set at the next occasion.

Meanwhile, attorney Earl Hamilton told the court today that he received disclosure last Thursday and described the files as voluminous.

With the prosecution's intention to try both matters, Hamilton said he and his client needed to have further talks relating to representation in both matters.

Hamilton is representing McDonald in the July 20, 2020 murder of the businessman's second wife Tonia Hamilton-McDonald with which Oscar Barnes has been jointly charged.

No representation has been settled for McDonald in relation to the May 2, 2009 murder of his first wife Merlene 'Petal' McDonald.

Hamilton has put the court on notice that there are certain submissions he intends to make on the next occasion.

Today the court also heard that Barnes, who is represented Ernest Davis has not been able to take up his bail.

Barnes, who was granted bail in May 2021 told the Court that his passport, which is to be used in the bail process was seized by the police.

The court has instructed investigators to release his passport.

