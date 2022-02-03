CIBC FirstCaribbean gifts 11 charities

The decision by CIBC FirstCaribbean to forgo an employee Christmas party has benefited 11 local charities. Here Nigel Holness (right), managing director of the bank, presents a cheque to Major Morris of the Salvation Army for J$1 million. This is the second consecutive year that the bank has dedicated this fund to worthy causes. The recipients were Salvation Army, Food For The Poor, City Life Ministries, Marie Atkins Night Shelter & Benevolent Society, Clarendon Municipal Corporation (May Pen Infirmary), Committee for the Upliftment of the Mentally Ill (CUMI), Portland Rehabilitation Management Centre, Westmoreland Municipal Corporation (May Pen Infirmary), Naggo Head Primary School, Candle in the Dark and Women’s Centre of Jamaica (St Ann’s Bay).