DPP says ruling in Nzinga King's locks-cutting case 95 per cent complete

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn says her ruling in the case of the cutting of the locks of Rastafarian Nzinga King is now 95 per cent complete.

According to Llewellyn, her office is only awaiting the finding of a forensic examination it has requested through the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

Llewellyn said INDECOM has made the request of the government forensic laboratory.

She said once the report is received, the legal opinion will be completed in a day or two and she will recommend that it be made public.

King, 19, alleges that her dreadlocks were cut by a policewoman while in she was in custody at the Four Paths Police Station last year.

Her attorney, Isat Buchanan, told The Gleaner that he is disappointed by the delay in his client's case.

"She is a victim and at this time she doesn't feel like a victim as aspects of the investigation or requisition for coming to a conclusion of the investigation are centred around making her look like an accused which is most unfortunate, but she maintains that her hair was cut by that particular officer who is being protected, and we know that eventually, the truth will come out," said Buchanan.

Buchanan said he was particularly troubled that having named the alleged perpetrator, there is little progress in the matter.

"I will only say justice delayed is usually justice denied, and it's very unfortunate that it's taking so long," he said.

INDECOM has said an investigative file and its report were submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on November 11 and it is awaiting a ruling.

Meanwhile, this morning, King appeared in the Clarendon Parish Court to answer the charge of failure to wear a mask in public.

The offence is a breach under the Disaster Risk Management Act which governs COVID-19 protocols.

A trial date for King has been for June 15.

King had previously appeared before the court for disorderly conduct which stemmed from a June 2021 incident at a taxi park in May Pen, Clarendon.

