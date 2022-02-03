JLP to engage protesters demanding removal of MP Marsha Smith

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) says its secretariat and the Area Council Three leadership have been mobilised to address the concerns of supporters in North East St Ann demanding the removal of Marsha Smith as their Member of Parliament.

This morning, several JLP protesters took to the St Ann North Eastern constituency office of the Member of Parliament to press their demand.

JLP general secretary Dr Horace Chang says the party welcomes the willingness of supporters to engage in a positive and meaningful process of dispute resolution.

Efforts to contact Smith for a reaction have been unsuccessful.

Smith won the seat in a by-election in 2020 after the death of Shahine Robinson.

She is now also the minister of state in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

