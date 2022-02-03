JN Bank gives to breast cancer

Sanya Wallace (second left), senior manager, strategic planning and marketing at JN Money, presents a cheque for $804,690 to Michael Leslie, acting executive director at The Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS), while Petal James, chief of branches at JN Bank (far left), and Shullian Brown (far right), fundraising public relations officer at the JCS, look on. The handover took place on January 27 at the JN TV Studio in St. Andrew. The Jamaica National Group, through two of its member companies, JN Bank and JN Money, raised a total of $1,477,690 for The Jamaica Cancer Society and Jamaica Reach to Recovery through its annual Power of Pink breast cancer awareness campaign, held in October 2021.