The Kiwanis Club of New Kington (KCNK) donated soil, vegetable plants, and herbs to the Homestead Place of Safety as part of the club’s Sustainable Gardening Project: plant, grow, eat. From left: Homestead Health & Social Care supervisor Latoya Brown, KCNK Public Relations Chairman Nardia Bedward, President Jhenell Allen, and Community Service Chairman Nadine Newman.