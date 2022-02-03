Police Commissioner says gunmen moving uptown

Police Commissioner Major general Antony Anderson says that more gunmen having acquired wealth are moving uptown in gated communities.

He was speaking follows the seizure of 13 guns, including 10 high-powered rifles during a police operation in the gated Florence Hall Housing Scheme in Trelawny on Thursday.

“This is why it is important for persons even in upscale communities if you see strange activities or persons, to provide information to the police,” Anderson said in a video on Twitter.

Anderson also said the operation by the Area Two Police Fugitive Apprehension Team is a continuation of a crackdown on guns, gunmen and gangs.

Thirty-six-year-old Kevin Carpenter from Falmouth in Trelawny was shot dead during the police operation at the house also occupied by a woman and three children.

Carpenter had been on the police radar.

The police say the 13 weapons also included one sub-machine gun and two pistols.

