Thu | Feb 3, 2022

Several Portland communities out of water amid mechanical issue

Published:Thursday | February 3, 2022 | 11:15 AM
 The affected areas include Rose Garden and its environs.

The National Water Commission (NWC) says several communities served by the Rose Garden facility in the parish are now out of water.

According to the NWC, this is because of a mechanical issue.

However, it says its maintenance teams are now working to resolve it. 

