Several Portland communities out of water amid mechanical issue

The National Water Commission (NWC) says several communities served by the Rose Garden facility in the parish are now out of water.

According to the NWC, this is because of a mechanical issue.

However, it says its maintenance teams are now working to resolve it.

The affected areas include Rose Garden and its environs.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com