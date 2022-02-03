St James woman arrested for lottery scamming

A St James woman is now jailed on lottery scamming-related offences.

She was arrested Thursday during an operation by the Lottery Scam Task Force in Cambridge, St James.

The police say the operation got underway about 10 a.m. and lasted approximately five hours.

Several lead sheets, a cellular phone and sheets containing information for banking cards were seized during a search of premises.

Last year the task force carried out 166 operations and raids and arrested 54 persons.

Fort-eight of them were charged and 14 have been convicted.

The police say the unit also seized $3.7 million in cash, 50 cellular phones, four laptops, two tablets and a number of lead sheets.

Three firearms and 210 assorted rounds of ammunition were also seized.

Head of the unit, Inspector Luhas Daniels, says the task force will continue in 2022 to seek to rid Jamaica of lottery scamming.

