Suspected MoBay serial rapist charged

Detectives in St James have now charged the suspected serial rapist who was held in the parish last week.

Twenty-four-year-old Odane Jackson of Norwood, St James has been charged with several offences:

Two counts of rape

Two counts of robbery

Aggravation and buggery

Assault at common law

Assaulting a female

The police say the charges are in relation to three separate cases.

Jackson was arrested on Friday, January 28 in Fairview, Montego Bay, St James by a police team that went to investigate when they heard screams in the area.

He was later put on an identification parade and charged after being pointed out.

The police say his court date is being arranged.

Jackson is a suspect in other cases committed in the Montego Bay area.

