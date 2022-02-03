Two alleged gangsters charged with murder of Portmore shopkeeper

The St Catherine South Police believe they have made a significant breakthrough in the November 4, 2021 shooting death of shopkeeper Sheldon Hoppings in the Portmore community of Newland.

Two alleged members of the infamous Umbrella Gang have been charged.

Ian Langley, 19, also known as 'Chicken Back' and 'System', was charged along with Kerval 'Fyah' Fisher, 42, for the murder of the shopkeeper.

Langley and Fisher are due to appear in court on Friday, February 11.

Hoppings was killed at his businessplace along White Lane in Newland.

Detective Inspector Homer Morgan said both men were on the police radar.

"Fisher was pointed out at an ID parade and Langley charged based on an eyewitness' statement," said Morgan.

It is alleged that on the day of the murder, Fisher got a telephone call and afterwards contacted Langley, who, along with two other men, went to the shop operated by Hoppings and shot him fatally.

Morgan said the other two suspects are being pursued by the police.

The Umbrella Gang is also believed to be responsible for the October 30, 2021, killing of Flow technician, Kern McCollin.

McCollin was shot after refusing the gang's orders to remove a CCTV surveillance camera at his house in Naggo Head.

Dwayne Douglas, 21, an alleged Umbrella Gang member, was recently charged for McCollin's murder.

He is said to be among three suspects who were being sought by the St Catherine South Police.

Naggo Head, Gregory Park, Central Village and Old Harbour accounted for majority of last year's 132 murders committed in the St Catherine South Police Division.

