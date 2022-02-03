Woman chopped to death, husband injured in attack

Rasbert Turner/Gleaner Writer

There is a pall of gloom over the Buxton Town community of St Catherine following the gruesome murder of a woman and the injury of her husband.

The police say about 1 a.m., an attacker or attackers armed with a machete invaded the couple's residence and chopped them.

The woman died on the scene while the man was admitted to a hospital in a serious condition.

