267 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Ten more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,687.

The deceased are:

St Elizabeth

* An 87-year-old man

* A 63-year-old man whose death was previously under investigation

* A 56-year-old male

* An 82-year-old woman whose death was previously under investigation

* A 50-year-old female

St Catherine

* A 27-year-old woman

* An 81-year old man

Clarendon

* An 84-year-old male

* A 70-year-old man

Kingston and St Andrew

* A 75-year-old woman

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between January and February 2022.

And two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 403.

Meanwhile, there were 267 new cases with ages ranging from three months to 97 years, pushing the total to 125,517 with 5,206 being active.

Of the new cases, 171 are women and 96 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 51

* Kingston and St Andrew - 46

* St James - 37

* St Ann - 27

* Trelawny - 21

* Manchester - 19

* St Mary - 17

* Clarendon - 11

* Portland - 10

* Hanover - 9

* St Elizabeth - 9

* St Thomas - 7

* Westmoreland - 3

A total of 1,746 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 24.6%.

In the meantime, there were 295 more recoveries, increasing the total to 70,909.

Some 420 persons are in hospital with 85 being moderately ill, 48 severely ill and 16 critically ill.

And 19,500 persons are at home in quarantine.

