Capitalise on medicinal marijuana – youth parliamentarian

Jovaine Brown, youth parliamentarian representing Westmoreland Eastern, has one dream for Jamaica: to see citizens grab hold of every opportunity in the booming global medicinal marijuana industry.

His dream resonates with those of other youth living in rural areas, who have watched their parents secretly grow and sell the product which, for decades, has been illegal.

Marijuana usage and production are decriminalised within the parameters of specific quantities and regulatory oversight.

Amid the passage of legislation seven years ago and the establishment of the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) as a regulator, the youth parliamentarian wants to see more progressive action for local players.

“Investment in this sector can provide substantial benefits to Jamaica… Jamaica could be the king of marijuana tourism, if we were to capitalise on the marijuana market. Jamaica is known worldwide as one of the marijuana hotspots, despite it not being legalised for recreational use,” Brown said during his presentation at the 12th sitting of the National Youth Parliament of Jamaica at Gordon House on Monday.

QUESTIONING

“A prime example on how we can capitalise on the marijuana sector has been seen in the State of Colorado, where in 2019 after legalising recreational marijuana, they were able to generate US$309 million to inject into the local economy,” he added.

Brown questioned why Jamaica, in 2022, is not maximising on marijuana’s potential and raised concerns regarding banks that do not do business with some persons who are involved in the marijuana trade.

“Why are we not capitalising on this huge market and taking full advantage of the economic boost that it could provide? If we were to legalise the product, the economy can benefit from taxation of this as well,” Brown said.

He added: “If Jamaica refuses change, we will be left in the dirt.”

In addition to more effort being taken to benefit from marijuana, he wants more to be invested in vertical farming in Jamaica and less horizontal farming.

“Vertical farming is revolutionary and can be used to change and bolster the agricultural landscape in Jamaica. Vertical farming requires the use of less resources… It uses 85 per cent less water, less chemicals and promotes greater environmental and sustainable practices,” Brown argued.

“When done on a large scale, it is cost effective and provides opportunities for individuals in rural communities.”

ainsworth.morris@gleanerjm.com