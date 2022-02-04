CXC maintaining SBA cutbacks for 2022 exams

Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) regional exams are on track to be administered in May and June.

The Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) timetables have been published on the CXC’s website and shared with local registrars.

Owing to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as volcanic activity in St Vincent, 2021 exams commenced on June 28 and were completed on July 30. Exam results became available in October.

It is expected that this year’s results will be released in August to allow for students to matriculate to sixth form or university in a timely manner.

In an email response to questions sent by The Gleaner, CXC said the reductions to School-Based Assessment (SBA) requirements have been maintained.

In 2021, the regional examination body scaled down SBA requirements by as much as 50 per cent in some subjects.

“CXC will also maintain the strategy of 100 per cent SBA moderation, across all centres, for all subjects in 2022,” the examination body said.

With the ongoing pandemic, CXC said measures have been put in place to assist students with preparations.

“In addition to the reduction in the SBA requirements, the deferral strategy has been extended for use any time prior to the administration of the subject. Candidates will be able to defer to January or June 2023, whenever the subject is administered,” CXC said.

For the 2022 sitting, CXC is seeking to increase the use of e-testing across the Caribbean.

The examination body is expecting, at a minimum, that electronic usage among CAPE candidates will increase by 20 to 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, for CSEC, an 80 per cent increase is expected.

“While these figures represent our minimum expectation, CXC continues to encourage all territories to utilise e-testing more. As part of our digital transformation strategy, in 2023 we will begin administering all Paper 1 examinations electronically,” CXC said.

In the last sitting, 27 per cent more CAPE candidates utilised the facility and 84 per cent more CSEC candidates.

To combat the issues of Internet connectivity, candidates can sit e-tests fully online, partially online, or fully offline.

The examination body also added that CAPE design & technology will be introduced in this year’s sitting.

