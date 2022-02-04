Dancehall artiste Rytikal freed in Gun Court

Dancehall artiste Rytikal has been freed of gun charges.

Rytikal, whose real name is Ryan McFarlane, had been charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was freed in the Gun Court in Kingston after the judge upheld submissions by attorney Able-Don Foote that there were discrepancies in the prosecution's case.

McFarlane had testified in his defence that he was not in possession of the firearm or ammunition.

He also said the vehicle he was driving was a rental and that other persons had access to it.

It was alleged that on January 28 last year, the police were on patrol in Eight Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew when McFarlane was seen acting in a suspicious manner.

The police searched his car and found a firearm with ammunition.

He was arrested and charged.

