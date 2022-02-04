Jamaica Broilers refutes KFC Jamaica, says no chicken shortage

The Jamaica Broilers Group has released a statement refuting claims by KFC Jamaica that there is a shortage in chicken supply.

KFC Jamaica made the claim in a social media post today.

But according to Jamaica Broilers, some customers are temporarily receiving reduced supply because it is currently upgrading its systems to offer even better service.

"During a visit to our Spring Village plant this week, KFC was assured that any dislocation is temporary. There is no need for our customers to be concerned about supply as we are more than capable of meeting the demand in the market," said a Jamaica Broilers spokesperson in a statement.

The company said the issues surrounding the transition will be resolved in short order, maintaining that there is no cause for alarm.

