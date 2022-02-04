Jamaican gov't tells students in tense Ukraine to prepare to leave

The Foreign Affairs Ministry says it has advised the 42 Jamaican students studying in Ukraine to make preparations to leave in the event that they have to.

International media reports indicate renewed tension amid talks that Russia is planning military action against Ukraine.

On Friday, Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith said she had directed the Jamaican Embassy in Berlin, which is responsible for overseeing relations with Ukraine, to undertake a welfare check on nationals.

The students are pursuing tertiary studies in the cities of Kharkiv and Donetsk.

“The indications from the Embassy are that, while reports had been reflecting calm, some students have this week expressed unease with the situation and, in that context, as we have previously advised, they have been encouraged to make preparations in the event that they decide to leave the country on short notice,” Johnson Smith said.

She said the students' preparation must include checking the availability of flights and ensuring that they have valid visas for the UK, Schengen countries and/or the US to facilitate transit arrangements, should they become necessary.

“Students should also enquire of their universities whether any arrangements are being contemplated for emergencies, including postponement or facilitation of remote sitting of exams,” she said.

Meanwhile, 12 Jamaicans are in Russia but Johnson Smith said none is affected by the reported tensions.

She said nationals are to advise the embassy of any emergency developments and if they decide to leave or stay should the situation deteriorate in their locations.

The minister said the mission in Berlin will continue to monitor the situation.

Soured relations between Russia and Ukraine stem from as far back as 2014 with Russia's annexation of Crimea.

The United States and the United Kingdom have promised further sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine.

Russia has, however, denied an impending attack despite reports that it has placed an estimated 100,000 troops, tanks, artillery and missiles near Ukraine's frontiers.

