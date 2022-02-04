Moneague College bus shed costs to be separated in new proposal, says mayor

Chairman of the St Ann Municipal Corporation and Mayor of St Ann’s Bay Sydney Stewart said the proposal to build a bus shed to benefit students of Moneague College will be redrafted to reflect the separate costs to build a retaining wall and to build the bus shed.

The Municipal Corporation had prepared an estimate of $2,625,128 for the project, scheduled to be constructed in Moneague in South East St Ann, the constituency of Lisa Hanna.

When the matter came up during the approvals process of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) on Tuesday, Chairman Juliet Holness questioned the amount, saying that could build a house.

CDF Director Kedesha Campbell explained that the project needed a retaining wall where the bus shed will be, hence the cost.

Holness said there should have been a clear distinction between both costs.

Campbell also disclosed that the overall cost was much higher and the project will have to be done in phases.

Contacted Wednesday afternoon, Stewart said the proposal will be redone to reflect the respective costs.

“It wasn’t done initially but that is going to be done. At the time, I understand, it was one comprehensive construction, so everything was factored in the same cost,” Stewart explained.

“In terms of information and for transparency, the superintendent is now preparing to separate the costs. There was no detail to say the land was excavated and a wall was constructed for the purpose. So I understand because you will act upon what you see and $2.6 million for a bus shed is going to raise some feathers,” he further explained.

Meanwhile, principal of Moneague College, Howard Isaacs, told The Gleaner that the bus shed is badly needed by the students. He said there have been several near accidents involving motor vehicles and students from the college, and the bus shed would serve to alleviate the possibility of accidents.