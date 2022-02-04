Portland man charged for killing his elderly father

A 30-year-old Portland man has been charged with the murder of his 68-year-old father.

Charged is Andrew Walker of Fairy Hill district.

He is scheduled to appear before the Portland Parish Court on Tuesday, February 8.

The police report that in December 2021 neighbours became concerned when they heard sounds of a struggle and went to investigate.

They reportedly found the accused man's father, Errol Walker, unresponsive in his home with injuries and assisted him to hospital.

He later succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, January 6.

Suspicious of his son, residents reportedly accosted him and handed him over to the police.

The police say an investigation implicated Andrew in the incident.

They say a post mortem ruled that the senior citizen died of blunt force trauma to the head.

His son was subsequently charged with murder.

