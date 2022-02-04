Rasta Corner pensioner overwhelmed with gratitude

Pensioner Stevan McKenzie is counting his blessings and giving God thanks for the outpouring of love he has been receiving since he was featured in The Gleaner last Saturday.

McKenzie, who shared how he creatively balanced his $8,400 monthly pension, also revealed that he was yet to collect his January pension, as he did not renew his life certificate on time.

In a follow-up interview with The Gleaner, a very emotional McKenzie said he cannot describe how happy he is as the same day the story was published, a reader from Miami sent him a donation.

On Monday, he said he got a visit from a car-mart owner in Sandy Bay, just about half a mile from where he lives, who came with a donation.

“Him sey him wife who is in the United States see di video and she call him down here and tell him that he must come and give me some assistance,” McKenzie shared.

It was a bonus for the pensioner as later on that same day, he had a visit from a representative from Food For The Poor who brought him “a lot of food supplies”.

He said someone shared the information with the charity and they were moved to bring him the well-needed supplies.

The good news does not stop there for McKenzie as he will be able to collect his next fortnight pension payment when it becomes due, as the paperwork has been sorted out.

“I want to tell everyone who help me thanks a lot, I am feeling quite happy and a lot better now that people are assisting me, thanks, thanks thanks,” he said.

