Retired St Catherine cashier accused of embezzling millions charged

The police have laid a charge of embezzlement against a St Catherine senior citizen who allegedly defrauded her former employer of $56,000,000.

Delcita Batchelor,71, a former cashier at the Worthy Park Sugar Estate in Lluidas Vale, St Catherine, was charged on Thursday and is scheduled to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on February 22.

Batchelor, who worked as a senior cashier at the estate for 50 years, went on retirement in November 2021, following which the company carried out an audit on its accounts.

During the checks, it was revealed that sums could not be accounted for and the police were called in to investigate the matter.

Following a police probe, the former employee, who lives on the estate, was taken in custody and later charged with embezzlement.

- Rasbert Turner

