Son allegedly kills mother and father in Portmore

Several residents have been left in shock after a mother and father were killed, allegedly by their son, in Christian Meadows, Portmore, St Catherine this morning.

The son, who is a teacher, reportedly drove from the house after the incident and later crashed in Dunbeholden.

It is reported that police who responded, noticed blood in the car and further investigations led them to the house where the parents were found with their throats slashed.

The man was seen in handcuffs as detectives processed the scene.

Residents say it appears that the man had mental issues.

